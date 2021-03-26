Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $197.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.60 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $766.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 358,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,958. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,133,000 after buying an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

