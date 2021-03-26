Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 72,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,192. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

