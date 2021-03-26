Brokerages Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Target Price at $20.75

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVI. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,384. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.