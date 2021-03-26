Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target at $6.22

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.41.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

SPGYF remained flat at $$4.24 during trading on Tuesday. 25,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,106. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

