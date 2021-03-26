Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $201.32 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,115,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $201,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.98.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.