Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,950 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for 0.6% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Sempra Energy worth $137,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $863,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

SRE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. 22,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,456. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.