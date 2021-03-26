BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

DOOO stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $84.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

