BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$123.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$123.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.38.

TSE:DOO traded up C$1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$103.87. 454,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,840. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.69. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.63 and a 52 week high of C$107.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.23.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

