Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.39.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $292.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $321.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

