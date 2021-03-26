CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Shares Gap Up to $42.74

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.74, but opened at $45.99. CAI International shares last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of CAI International in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAI International during the third quarter worth $1,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CAI International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CAI International by 182.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

