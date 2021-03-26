Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 10,789 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D opened at $75.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,761.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

