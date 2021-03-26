Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.41 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 650.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $5,503,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

ENB stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

