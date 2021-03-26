Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.