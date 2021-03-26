Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,381,001 shares of company stock worth $81,594,231 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.