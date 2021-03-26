Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 276 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

