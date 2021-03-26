CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $37,950.73 and $484.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 114.7% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005505 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 133.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001464 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

