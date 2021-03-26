CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.99

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.99 and last traded at $162.84, with a volume of 9445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

