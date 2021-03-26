Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $3.65 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Celo has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00006847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $673.48 million and $22.56 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00059632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00192764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00787157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00027881 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

