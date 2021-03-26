Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.35. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 19,747 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

