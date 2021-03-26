Centric Wealth Management Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,475,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,996,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN opened at $3,046.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,173.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

