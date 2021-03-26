Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.01. Cerus shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 12,057 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Cerus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $963.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 132,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cerus by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.