Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.01. Cerus shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 12,057 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $151,684.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,913,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,434.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,402,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Cerus by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerus by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 404,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

