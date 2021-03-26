Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Sells $87,713,384.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

