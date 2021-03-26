Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

CVX stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,931. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

