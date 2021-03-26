Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,427.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $599.78 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,455.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,361.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Truist raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,508.21.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

