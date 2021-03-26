Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches Market Cap of $6.60 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $9.30 or 0.00017361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $6.60 million and $40,817.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.31 or 0.00655904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023896 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

