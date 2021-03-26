Citigroup Increases Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $30.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

NYSE UTZ opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,805,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

