Civic Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $292.25 million and approximately $46.29 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.61 or 0.00638365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023306 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

