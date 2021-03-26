Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%.

CODX stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 22,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,985. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -3.30.

CODX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

