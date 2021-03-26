Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,616 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

