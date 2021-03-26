Colony Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Integer by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.80 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

