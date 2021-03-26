Colony Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 382,914 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,511,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Suncor Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 454,503 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 476.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 410,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

