Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading Up 6.8%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31. 9,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 467,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Construction Partners by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

