Content Value Network (CVNT) Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Billion

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00660231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00030378 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.