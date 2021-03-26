CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 6,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,007. CooTek has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

