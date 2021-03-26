Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRVS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,309. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

