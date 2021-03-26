Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NYSE TKR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,284. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.