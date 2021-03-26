Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,383,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,842 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 136,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.67. 43,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

