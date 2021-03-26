Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.20. 14,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,036. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.