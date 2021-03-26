Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

