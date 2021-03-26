Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CRARY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,301. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

