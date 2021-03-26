Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCPPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 1,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

