Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Truist Securities

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of CEQP traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

