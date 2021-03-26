CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,358. CRH has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,093,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CRH by 11.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CRH by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 411,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

