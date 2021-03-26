Croda International’s (COIHY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. 567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348. Croda International has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

