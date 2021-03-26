Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 145%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

CRON traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,791. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

