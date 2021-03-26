CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $25.63 million and $1.67 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00467723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00059904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00189939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00798077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00077590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,407,621 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

