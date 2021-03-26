CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.78. CURO Group shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CURO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $609.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,279.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,045,992 shares of company stock worth $31,961,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CURO Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CURO Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

