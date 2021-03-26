cVault.finance Price Tops $4,601.89 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $46.02 million and approximately $836,084.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for $4,601.89 or 0.08612666 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00059571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00195232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.63 or 0.00781607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00076587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027419 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

