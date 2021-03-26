CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 945,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,861. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $309.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

CBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

